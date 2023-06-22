ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Declares $0.06 Dividend

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSAGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

OUSA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,632 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $798.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

