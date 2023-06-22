Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Roth Capital cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.35.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $279,585.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $254,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $279,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,012 shares of company stock worth $2,499,374. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

