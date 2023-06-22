Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Ambarella by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.35.

AMBA opened at $79.95 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,647.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,374 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

