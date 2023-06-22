American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 3.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.74. 704,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average is $161.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

