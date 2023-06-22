Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 74.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 286,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,176,000 after acquiring an additional 122,262 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 54,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $227.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.28 and a 200-day moving average of $244.22. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

