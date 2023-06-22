Amgen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 17,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical volume of 10,247 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.34. The company had a trading volume of 418,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,407. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.22. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

