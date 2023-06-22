Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.19 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00003984 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $54.98 million and approximately $276,314.91 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.

For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.

Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

Ampleforth Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars.

