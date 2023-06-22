Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.17

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

AMFPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amplifon in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

