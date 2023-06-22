ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Trading Down 3.3%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,985 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

ams-OSRAM Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

