Analysts Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target at $34.00

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANAB. StockNews.com began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $527.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 1,278.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Rating

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.