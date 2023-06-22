Analysts Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Target Price at $56.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

NTOIY stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $26.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

