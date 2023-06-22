Analysts Set Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target at $7.25

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Noodles & Company

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 107,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 119,172 shares of company stock worth $548,897 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 71.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338,000.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.