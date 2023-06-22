Analyzing Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) & Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -11.64% -20.45% -14.66% Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Kidoz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere Entertainment 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kidoz and Sphere Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sphere Entertainment has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.34%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than Kidoz.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and Sphere Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $15.10 million 1.62 -$1.35 million ($0.02) -9.29 Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.54 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -6.76

Kidoz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere Entertainment. Kidoz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Kidoz on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

(Get Rating)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 70 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 20 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.