Analyzing Pacific Financial (PFLC) and Its Rivals

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) is one of 215 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pacific Financial to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Pacific Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Dividends

Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Pacific Financial pays out 116.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.8% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Financial lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Financial N/A N/A 21.38 Pacific Financial Competitors $2.79 billion $680.11 million 365.77

This table compares Pacific Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pacific Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Financial. Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Financial N/A N/A N/A Pacific Financial Competitors 37.83% 8.70% 0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Financial Competitors 986 2756 2731 5 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 514.68%. Given Pacific Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Pacific Financial peers beat Pacific Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit. It also provides business and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA guaranteed loans, as well as inventory, equipment, and working capital loans; Visa business cards; and cash/treasury management, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Clark, Skagit, and Wahkiakum counties in the state of Washington; and in Clatsop County, Oregon. It also operates loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem and Eugene, Oregon. Pacific Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.