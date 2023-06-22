Andy Missan Sells 27,500 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $112,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,623.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 5.9 %

ACHR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. 4,711,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.07. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. State Street Corp increased its position in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 6,570,169 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.