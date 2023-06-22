Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.81

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and traded as low as $13.28. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 22,030 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

About Anhui Conch Cement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

