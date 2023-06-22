Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.81

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and traded as low as $13.28. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 22,030 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.
Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend
About Anhui Conch Cement
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Anhui Conch Cement from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Anhui Conch Cement
Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.