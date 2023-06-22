Ann Markey Buys 10,000 Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Stock

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) insider Ann Markey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,100 ($12,923.86).

Foresight Solar Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 98.43 ($1.26) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 104.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £600.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.85 and a beta of 0.22. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 98.30 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 125.54 ($1.61).

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

Foresight Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.78. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,800.00%.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

