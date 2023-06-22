Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $470,379.33

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $4.62 million and $470,379.33 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00042242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00030118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.