Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.39

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 510437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 263,148 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.