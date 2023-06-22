Ardor Market Cap Reaches $77.16 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $77.16 million and approximately $52.93 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

