ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3,654.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.17. 4,533,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,430,699. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

