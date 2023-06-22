ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.