Arweave (AR) Trading 9.6% Higher This Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Arweave has a market cap of $185.96 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $5.57 or 0.00018365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,321.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00462666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00094928 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.