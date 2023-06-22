ASD Price Tops $0.0582 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. ASD has a market cap of $38.42 million and $3.16 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013904 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,033.23 or 0.99990438 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06109173 USD and is up 10.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,303,359.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.