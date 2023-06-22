AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Rating) was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 1,463,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,771,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

