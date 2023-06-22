AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 1,463,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,771,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 6.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
