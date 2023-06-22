AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 1,463,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,771,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

About AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

