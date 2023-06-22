Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Hits New 1-Year High at $338.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 333.59 ($4.27), with a volume of 2395571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323 ($4.13).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.20) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 528 ($6.76).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.64, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto sold 2,333,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.29), for a total transaction of £7,815,975.45 ($10,001,248.18). 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.