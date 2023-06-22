Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.78. Astrotech shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 1,583 shares traded.

Astrotech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.68.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 2,595.56%.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTC. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Astrotech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Astrotech in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

