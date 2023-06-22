Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.78. Astrotech shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 1,583 shares traded.
Astrotech Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.68.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 2,595.56%.
Institutional Trading of Astrotech
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Astrotech from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Astrotech
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.