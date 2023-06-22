Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$196.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.40 million.
Avanos Medical Price Performance
Shares of AVNS stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Avanos Medical from StockNews.com
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Five stocks we like better than Avanos Medical
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.