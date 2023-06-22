Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 189.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 million, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.78. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

