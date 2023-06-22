AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) PT Raised to $26.00 at BTIG Research

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 70.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 230,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

