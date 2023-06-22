AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) PT Raised to $26.00 at BTIG Research

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCELGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 70.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 230,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Rating)

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.