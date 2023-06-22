Axie Infinity Price Hits $5.63 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $659.99 million and approximately $45.07 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.63 or 0.00018556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,341.57 or 1.00065576 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002175 BTC.

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.3878386 USD and is up 8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $43,304,969.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

