Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after buying an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,982,000 after buying an additional 263,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXSM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

AXSM opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

