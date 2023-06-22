Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 4.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

LIN stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $372.37. 287,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.88 and its 200-day moving average is $345.99. The company has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $378.50.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.