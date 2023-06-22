Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,138,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.1 %

WPC stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.48. 199,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,745. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

