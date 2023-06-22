Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) is Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,636 shares during the period. Azenta makes up 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $25,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

AZTA opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

