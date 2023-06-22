Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Azure Power Global Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $14.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 182.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Azure Power Global from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Azure Power Global
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.