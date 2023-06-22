Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 182.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.