Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,624 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

