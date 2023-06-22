Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,652 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after buying an additional 10,880,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after acquiring an additional 333,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after buying an additional 1,378,015 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

