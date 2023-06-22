Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Diageo by 8.8% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Diageo by 15.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 60,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $170.70 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.62.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

