Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

