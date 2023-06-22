Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

NASDAQ:META opened at $281.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $721.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.