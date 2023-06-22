Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RODM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,439.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,186,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,601 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,990,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,934,000 after buying an additional 1,543,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,958,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after buying an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RODM opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

