Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE UPS opened at $173.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

