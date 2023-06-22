Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,458 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.23.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

