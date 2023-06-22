Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,686 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $160.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.26. The company has a market cap of $360.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.