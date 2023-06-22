Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.84. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 6,692 shares traded.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $50,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $198,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $50,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $679,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
