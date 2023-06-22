Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.84. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 6,692 shares traded.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $50,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $198,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $50,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $679,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 102,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 34,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

