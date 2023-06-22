Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.43 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.53 ($0.12). Approximately 19,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 840,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.59 ($0.12).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of £100.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.33.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

