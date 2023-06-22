Barclays Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $585.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $600.56.

Humana Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $452.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $507.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 12-month low of $435.00 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 723.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

