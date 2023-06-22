Barclays Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $585.00

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $600.56.

Humana Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $452.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $507.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 12-month low of $435.00 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 723.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.