Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,381,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,072,367. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

