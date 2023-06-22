Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,201 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,084 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

